INDIANAPOLIS -- An internal IMPD report titled “Civil Unrest Incidents May 29th-June 6th 2020” gives us our first comprehensive look at the late spring days of social justice protests that preceded looting and rioting that caused more than $7 million in financial losses, 174 arrests of adults and juveniles and two murders in a smoldering, chaotic downtown Indianapolis.

The report contains statistical information, minute-by-minute Computer Aided Dispatch accounts and Blue Team reports which document IMPD Use of Force incidents as patrol, SWAT and specially trained Event Response Group and Mobile Field Force officers struggled to regain control of downtown Indianapolis during a weekend of protests, violence and vandalism that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in late May.