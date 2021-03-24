IMPD to host ‘community conversation’ regarding homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicides in Indy continue to tear families and neighborhoods apart. The city is mourning the killings of 55 people so far this year, which is 10 more people than this same time frame last year.

The issue of homicides outpacing the amount we experienced during 2020’s record-breaking year is concerning police and community members alike. Thursday, IMPD is hosting a virtual ‘community conversation’ to discuss what happens, and who is involved, following each homicide.

Representatives with the IMPD Homicide Unit, IMPD Victim’s Assistance Unit, the Crime Lab, IMPD Chaplain’s Office, Marion County Coroner’s Office, and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will all take part in the event.

“The reason this whole community conversation process came up was because we found that families were experiencing frustrations because of the emotions involved, obviously they’ve lost a loved one, and that’s difficult in its own right to deal with,” Captain Roger Spurgeon said. “But then also you’ve got the legal complexities and the processes that are involved, and it’s not just the day of the event that this happens. This typically lasts at least a couple of years as far as going through all the different processes.”

Anyone can join Thursday’s virtual event through this link, indy.webex.com. You can also find more information on IMPD’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/IMPDNews. It begins at 6:00 p.m. and lasts until 8:00 p.m.

“We will get to as many questions as we can during the allotted time period,” Spurgeon said. “I’m going to give an email address for people to send an email to have those questions answered. If they want to know something specific to their case, then those will be handled later on because we’ll have to consult with whoever the lead detective is on the case to find out okay, what’s the status of it now.”

Melissa Jude lost her son in a shooting on June 12, 2020, near Arsenal Park in Indy. This personal tragedy launched her into unfamiliar territory.

“Once you lose somebody or you lose your child and you’re just left to figure out, okay how do I retrieve a body from coroner’s office,” Jude said. “How do I get things?”

Jude’s regularly the voice of those who have lost someone to homicide. She encourages people to attend Thursday’s virtual meeting.

“Just kind of putting pieces together that the general public wouldn’t know,” Jude said. “I know that me as a mother, never dealing with the system before, I had no idea how any of this worked.”

She also hopes the event leads to more dialogue between police, victim’s assistance, the community and all agencies involved.

“I really hope that with the community’s concern and things that they have to say that it’s listened to and put together collectively to start making some positive changes,” Jude said. “Pay attention. Let’s hear what everyone has to say.”