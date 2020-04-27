IMPD to provide update in 8-year-old boy’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) will provide an update at 1 p.m. Monday in the murder of an 8-year-old boy.

On March 31 around 11 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of North Tacoma Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue. An 8-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Riley Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after arrival. He was identified as Rodgerick Payne Jr.

Numerous shell casings were found at the scene. IMPD didn’t say whether the incident was a shootout, a drive-by, or some sort of gun fight in the street. There were other people inside the home, but the boy was the only one who was shot.

IMPD didn’t say what Monday’s press conference would reveal, but noted they will be seeking assistance from the public.

Anyone with information about this case can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Your information may be worth a cash reward if it leads to a felony arrest.