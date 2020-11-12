Indiana Supreme Court won’t consider appeal of Farmland mother convicted in deadly crash

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Indiana Supreme Court will not take up the appeal of a Farmland woman sentenced to 41 years in a crash that killed her 6-year-old daughter.

Jessica Skeens was convicted of 7 of 9 charges in connection with the May 2017 crash.

The charges included neglect of a dependent resulting in death; operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance in the body; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; three counts of neglect of a dependent; and possession of marijuana.

She was acquitted on charges of manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

Over the summer, the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld Skeens’ convictions and sentence, although Skeens argued that the 41-year sentence was too harsh.

In court, Skeens admitted she drank alcohol and took marijuana before her van crashed on the Muncie Bypass near Meeker Avenue.

The crash resulted in the death of 6-year-old Taelyn Woodson. Police said the van flipped; Taelyn, was ejected and wasn’t wearing a proper safety restraint.

Skeens’ three other children were in the vehicle but survived.

Skeens told the court that her impairment didn’t cause the crash, maintaining that her then-boyfriend, Nathaniel Jordan, punched her right before the crash.

Jordan also faces charges. His trial is set for Feb. 8.