Indianapolis family seeking answers after ISU student is shot and killed

INDIANAPOLIS- A family is still searching to answers after their daughter was shot and killed after attending a house party.

Valentina “Tina” Delva was the victim of a shooting reported around 2 a.m. on Friday September 18 near 6th and Ohio Street.

Terra Haute police said Delva was in the front passenger seat of a car that was leaving the party when she was hit by a bullet. She died on the scene.

According to police, Delva was attending a house party at 321 South 6th Street just before she was shot. Police believe 50 to 100 people were at this party.

No one has been arrested in connection to her death.

Tina graduated from Pike High School in the spring and she was attending ISU to study nursing. She was taken away from her family just five weeks into her freshman year.

“I can’t sleep. I can’t eat. I don’t know how I am going to live without her,” said Marie Estinfils, her mother.

Estinfils desperately wants answers after her daughter was shot and killed. On Thursday She gripped a photo of her 18-year-old daughter as she pleaded for someone with information to call police.

“If you know anything about my daughter’s death, please say something. Because we want to know. I want to know how my daughter died,” she said.

Estinfils said she spoke to Delva just two hours before she was killed. She now must bury her only daughter this weekend.

Tina decided to study nursing because it was her mom’s dream to become a doctor.

“When I was young, I always wanted to be a doctor,” said Estinfils. “I am from Haiti. Our parents did not have opportunities to push me. She said, ‘Mom, I am going to do it for you.’”

Her older brother, John, now wears a necklace that spells “Valentina” in her honor. He does not understand why no one has been arrested yet in connection to her death.

“Nobody wants to speak on her behalf and it just don’t make sense,” he said.

Two other people also were shot and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police arrested five people during an investigation of the shooting on drug related and maintaining a common nuisance charges.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 812-244-2634.