Indianapolis man arrested, accused of crashing while intoxicated with children in car

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind.– An Indianapolis man was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly driving a vehicle while intoxicated while young children were in the car.

The incident happened along I-70 near Cambridge City. Police responded to the scene on a report of a single-vehicle crash. The vehicle was spotted along a tree line after being driven off the roadway.

Two men inside the car both said a man named “Johnson” was driving at the time of the crash. Neither claimed to know his first name, but both said he took off running through the woods.

While speaking with the men, the trooper noted being able to smell alcohol. The trooper said a 6-year-old girl and 5-ytear-old boy were in the car at the time of the crash. They both said the driver, 27-year-old Eric Goodnight-Bey, was their father.

The investigating trooper said beer cans were found outside the car as well as a bag of white powder he suspected was cocaine.

Goodnight-Bey was also found to be driving on a suspended license. He was taken to the Wayne County Jail on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with passengers under 18 years old, possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended.