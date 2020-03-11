Indianapolis man charged with rape of woman in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been charged with rape after a woman told police he forced her to have sex at a Greenwood apartment in December.

On December 14, Greenwood police were called to an apartment in response to a sexual assault.

A woman there told police that 22-year-old Moses J. Collins Jr. raped her.

Greenwood fire personnel arrived on the scene and took the woman to Community Hospital South E.R. Center Of Hope.

Collins Jr. left the apartment before police arrived but was still in the area on foot. Police say they searched the area and found Collins Jr. in front of a Chucky Cheese restaurant on U.S. 31, in Indianapolis.

At the hospital, the woman told police that she and a couple friends picked up Collins Jr. from a Taco Bell restaurant around 11 p.m., and the four of them went back to the apartment to listen to music and talk. The woman stated she became tired and went to sleep between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. in one of the bedrooms. She told police Collins Jr. was in the living room listening to music when she went to bed.

Around 2 p.m. that afternoon, she claims Collins Jr. entered her bedroom while she was still sleeping, asked if he could lay down with her and shut the door behind him. Despite her resistance, Collins Jr. held her down until she became exhausted and then proceeded to have sex with her, the woman told police. After he was finished, Collins Jr. got up and left the room.

In an interview with police, Collins Jr. stated that he had consensual sex with the woman the night before and wanted to have sex with her again around 2 p.m. the next afternoon, but she refused, so he left her room.

He also told police that he had sex with another woman at the apartment as well. The other woman denied having sex with Collins Jr. that night, but told police she has had sex with him in the past. The fourth individual at the apartment told police Collins Jr. did not have sex with either woman that night.

Collins Jr. consented to a cheek swab for his DNA. Police say they also collected linens from the room the woman stayed in and obtained a rape kit.

Collins Jr. has been charged with rape, sexual battery and criminal confinement.

He is being held at the Johnson County Jail.