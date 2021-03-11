Indianapolis man, teenager arrested minutes after allegedly robbing Dollar General at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man and a teenager just minutes after the two allegedly robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

The IMPD said the armed robbery happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Dollar General located at 4001 North High School Road.

The department said when officers arrived, they found two people matching the description of the suspects in the area of the 4200 block of Mission Terrace. When the suspects saw officers, the department said they ran off. They were taken into custody shortly afterwards.

The department said officers found money they believe was taken during the robbery in the pocket of one of the suspects. Police arrested 25-year-old Ronald Hardin Jr. and a 17-year-old for their alleged role in the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.