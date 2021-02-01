Indianapolis mother pleads for answers in 19-year-old son’s murder: ‘He was everything to everybody’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A mother with a broken heart hopes sharing more information about her son and his murder will lead to a case-breaking tip for IMPD. Police found Cameron Turner, 19, shot to death inside a car on November 14, 2020.

“He was everything to everybody,” Lorita Hiter, Cameron’s mom, said. “He was the baby yet he was the young man growing up into a man.”

He was found in the 1300 block of Tuxedo Street on the city’s near east side.

“I couldn’t be there,” Hiter said through tears. “A mother’s supposed to be there for her child and they stole that from me. I’ll never be able to get that back.”

Lorita shared pictures of her son’s black car in hopes someone might recognize it and bring more information about Cameron’s death forward.

“For me, justice would mean getting everyone involved,” Hiter said. “If it was a setup or if it was just wrong place wrong time. Everyone involved would have to be brought to justice.”

Thirty-six other young people under age 20 were killed in 2020 by the time Cameron was killed in November.

“Please young people,” Hiter pleaded. “Just stop the madness. I don’t think they even understand that once you pull that trigger, no matter who the target is, or it can accidentally hit someone, it can hit someone, it can hit the intended target, but regardless that just destroyed a family. If they live or if they don’t live, that’s something they’ll always be reminded of.”

Hiter clings to her memories as she pleads with people to stop taking the futures of others through violence.

“We have to love ourselves more than that, we have to love our community more than that,” Hiter said. “We have to be able to do better.”

Hiter urges people to call her at 317-214-0945 with any information about her son’s murder. You can also call IMPD’s Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.