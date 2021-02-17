Indianapolis pizza delivery driver barely survives being shot during Valentine’s Day armed robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is recovering after being shot on the job.

The victim, who works as a pizza delivery driver, was wounded during an armed robbery on Sunday.

The victim showed up to Park Avenue on Indy’s north side to deliver a pizza on Valentine’s Day, but instead, he found himself ambushed by an armed thief.

“The guy robbed me and shot me,” said Brent Ham. “I stumble and fall down, and he comes up and starts going through my pockets.”

Ham recalls the thief asking for his money, and when Brent refused, the gunman opened fire without hesitation.

“You know, I’m working for this money, and now I’m laying on the ground shot and bleeding,” said Ham.

After being shot in the wrist and the stomach, Brent claims a neighbor ran outside and saved his life.

“She came out hollering for a towel and applied pressure to my wrist. The paramedic said I probably would have bled out and died if it wouldn’t have been for that lady,” said Ham.

The shooting marked the second time in less than 13 months a driver at Aunt’s Polly’s Pizza barely escaped being killed on the job.

In January of last year, at an apartment complex near 21st and Arlington, someone shot another Aunt Polly’s driver in the head while she sat in her car.

“She didn’t even have a warning, they just shot her,” recalled that victim’s sister, Peggy Johnson, in January 2020.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s pointless. People are out here working hard trying to make a living and pay your bills, and someone just wants to take your money and shoot you,” said Ham.

While he recovers from his wounds, Ham hopes the story serves as a warning to delivery drivers everywhere to always be careful of their surroundings.

“They tell us if you don’t feel safe, leave. Bring the food back,” said Ham. “These young kids have no respect for anybody. They’d just as soon shoot you as look at you.”

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information on the suspects can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.