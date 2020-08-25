Indianapolis surpasses 150 homicides; community members want change

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a man inside a car on the near northeast side Tuesday morning marks the 150th homicide in Indianapolis this year.

Police said when they arrived at N. Oxford Street, they found a man dead inside a car.

They’re investigating to find out what led up to the shooting.

“It is an absolute travesty that we are at 150 homicides at this point,” said Peace in the Streets Director Aaron Williams.

Williams said it’s time for the community to start trusting IMPD officers if we want to see the killings stop.

“We refuse to cooperate when we know the victim. We refuse to cooperate when we know who the suspects [are],” Williams said.

Williams and other community leaders have been working with Mayor Joe Hogsett to combat the crime through the City of Peace Coalition.

He said it’s going to take city officials pouring resources into groups like the coalition if they want to see change.

“We often have volunteers come out one or maybe two days a week. What we are trying to do is have staff and individuals out five to seven days a week patrolling in hot spots,” Williams explained.

Police don’t have any suspect information to release for the N. Oxford St. homicide, but they’re counting on the public to help solve it.

“I don’t have a solution, but those that are in authority should know that there has to be a solution to this violence,” said neighbor Annie Lindsey.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the city’s 150th homicide is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

FOX59 reached out the mayor’s office for a statement or comment about the 150th homicide. A spokesperson from his office sent the following statement:

Today’s tragic news is yet another reminder that Indianapolis is not immune from national trends of increasing homicides, even as overall crime has gone down. Nonetheless, the City remains as committed as ever to promoting peace and preventing violence in our community. Anyone who has information about this incident or others is strongly encouraged to contact investigators, to help stop the cycle of violence. In order to discourage future acts of violence, Mayor Hogsett’s proposed 2021 budget builds on substantial existing public safety investments by increasing funding for violence intervention efforts and directing millions of dollars towards community-based violence prevention. In response to struggles around mental health and domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are also investing additional funding towards those issues.