Indianapolis woman arrested after allegedly shooting at IndyGo bus, pointing gun at officers

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is facing a slew of charges after she allegedly shot at an IndyGo bus and pointed her gun at IMPD officers.

The incident began on December 10 near 10th and Keystone.

The driver of the bus stated that she was traveling westbound on 10th Street when she came upon a woman standing in the middle of the road. She told police when she stopped the bus, the woman came around to the glass door and fired four shots, which struck the glass. After initially “freaking out,” the driver was able to move the bus and drove back to the station.

Police say the woman — later identified as 29-year-old Raeonna Ross — is seen on IndyGo surveillance video standing the road, coming around to the glass door and pointing the gun at the bus as occupants inside ducked for cover.

Later that evening, police responded to a call regarding a woman with a gun who matched Ross’ description and approached a man behind a pub in the 2000 block of East 10th Street. The pub’s co-owner told police he was outside the rear of the pub when he was approached by a woman who raised a gun to his stomach. When he told her to put the gun down, she sat down on the curb and laid the gun beside her. The man said he then ran inside and called police.

Officers found Ross at 10th and Sterling. Police say she crossed in front of an officer’s fully marked police vehicle, and that officer states he saw Ross point her gun at him while he was sitting inside. The officer excited his vehicle and sought cover while giving loud verbal commands to drop the gun.

When the officer requested backup, police say Ross ran into an alley off of Woodruff Place Middle Drive. After more officers arrived, they searched the alley for Ross by foot. They then heard Ross talk “really loud” near 10th and Woodruff Place Middle Drive. Once police saw her, they commanded Ross to drop the gun. One officer announced himself as police, according to authorities.

Police say Ross did not comply and instead pointer her gun at the officers. One officer deployed a less than lethal launcher, and Ross then fled behind houses.

A foot chase ensued through the houses until police saw Ross on the front porch of a home in the 1000 block of Woodruff Place West Drive. The officers commanded Ross the drop the gun, but she did not. An officer then approached the porch from the street and deployed a less than lethal launcher, which struck Ross in the chest. Police say Ross then turned around and dropped to the ground on the front porch steps. Police were then able to disarm Ross by removing the gun from her hand.

However, Ross continued to resist the officers by refusing to put her hands behind her back and “fighting officers from handcuffing,” according to IMPD. An officer eventually deployed his taser, which causes Ross to roll over, police say. The officers were then able to grab her arms and place Ross in handcuffs.

Police say medics were immediately called to the scene, and Ross was then taken to Eskenazi Holding for immediate detention

When an evidence technician processed Ross’ handgun, he noticed the bullets in the magazine had jammed and twisted, which would have prevented the gun from loading properly and continuing to fire, according to authorities. There were 14 live ammunition rounds recovered from the magazine.

Police say a records check showed that Ross had a valid handgun permit. It also showed that Ross had reported the gun as stolen but never reported to police that it was recovered.

IMPD also stated that the identification of another woman was found in Ross’ purse.

Ross was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.