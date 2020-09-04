Indy families protest at the statehouse demanding justice for a trio of unsolved homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indianapolis families protested at the statehouse on Friday to raise awareness about the unsolved murders of their loved ones.

Over the last two years, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has cleared about half of the city’s homicides.

Chanting and holding signs, around two dozen people demanded justice for the trio of unsolved deaths.

“It’s a nightmare. It’s a nightmare waking up every day and hoping for answers,” said Josmira Medina.

Last year, inside a home on Waldemere Avenue, Josmira’s sister and her sister’s fiancé were shot to death inside a home they shared.

Unfortunately 10 months later, the murders of 19-year-old Rossy Medina and 21-year-old German Orantes has never been solved.



German Orantes (left) and Rossy Medina (right)

“All we know if someone went in and killed both of them and her dog,” said German’s sister Ana Orantes. “I don’t want this to become a cold case.”

Nearly four years ago, a 16-year-old boy was gunned down at an apartment complex on Indy’s west side.

The teen had been playing soccer with family and friends when he was killed by a pair of armed robbers who wanted his shoes.

“All we know is he was playing soccer and he got shot multiple times,” said Maria Romero.

Maria’s brother, Juan Romero-Sanchez, would have turned 20 next week, but no one has ever been heard accountable for his death.

Photo of Juan Romero-Sanchez.

Marching around the statehouse, those three families hope someone listens to their cries for help and helps bring the killers to justice.

“We know we can’t get them back. We can’t get Rossy and German back. They can’t get Juan, but we at least need that peace,” said Medina.

Police say 49% of the cases this year have been cleared along with 54%of the case last year, but that leaves half of the cases unsolved.

The families involved in the double homicide on Waldemere have raised a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on any unsolved case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).