Indy family pleads for answers after 18-year-old with autism shot to death

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is pleading for help after an 18-year-old was gunned down on the city’s east side.

The 18-year-old was found shot to death in a neighbor’s front yard, directly across the street from his grandmother’s home.

Nicknamed Deuce, Rashaad Germany Jr. got his name from his father.

“That was my oldest and only son. He was named after me,” said the victim’s father, Rashaad Germany. “Since this happened, it’s like someone just came and ripped my chest open.”

Rashaad Sr.’s son graduated this year from Ben Davis High School and spent most of his days playing video games.

“I literally had to pry him out of the game chair to go outside to get him to do something,” said Rashaad Sr.

Early Friday morning, police found the teen murdered on Ashland Avenue. Rashaad’s family says just before the shooting, he had been messaging with a girl and stepped outside when he was killed.

“He didn’t hang in the streets. He wasn’t part of a gang. To me it’s just senseless,” said Rashaad Sr.

While the motive for the violence remains unclear, his family says Rashaad Jr. had autism and never would have intentionally antagonized anyone.

“He was 18 years old legally, but he had the mind of like a 13 or 14-year-old,” said Rashaad Sr.

“This one is totally senseless. They picked on a handicapped child, somebody that couldn’t fight back,” said the victim’s grandmother, Esther Birden.

Rashaad’s family just hopes an arrest is made so they can understand why the killing took place.

“I think the biggest hurt would be never finding out who did it and what happened, because he can’t tell us,” said Esther.

“He was so full of life, and for the life of me I can’t figure out why someone would choose to take him from me,” said Rashaad Sr..

Rashaad Jr.’s murder is one of 24 homicides this year involving victims 18 years old or younger. Seventeen of those cases remain unsolved.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.