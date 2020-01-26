Indy man awakes to find his truck is stolen, misses loved one's funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man on the east side of Indianapolis is hoping to find his truck after it was stolen overnight.

It was last seen in the 1700 block of North Euclid Avenue.

Craig Groves has lived in the neighborhood for two years and says he’s used to the crime that takes place.

"My neighbor, she is elderly woman, her truck had gotten stolen. My neighbor over here got his wheel got stolen off his truck on Christmas Eve. Another house got shot up a couple of weeks ago, and my truck got shot at, so it’s pretty wild over here," Groves said.

But when Groves and his family woke up Saturday morning, he didn’t think his truck would be gone.

"It’s a 2008 black GMC Denali crew cab and four doors. The passenger backside window is busted out, and the passenger rear is broken out, and it has a skull on the back," Groves said.

The vehicle may have been rough around the edges, but he says it was his family’s only means of transportation.

It was especially important that weekend.

"My great grandmother passed away, and her funeral was today. We were going to go to the funeral, and when I walked outside, the truck was gone," Groves said.

Groves says a neighbor’s surveillance video gave him an idea of who took it.

"I can’t go out here and get a job without taking the bus," Groves said.

Vehicle theft is a major crime across the United States.

Data from the Federal Bureau of Investigations shows around 740,000 motor vehicle thefts were reported in 2018, and more than $6 billion was lost nationwide because of them.

Early FBI data in 2019 shows motor vehicle thefts are down about 7%.

Groves doesn’t know how the thief was able to steal his truck, but he’s hopeful it’s found.

"I hope they pay for it. There’s nothing I can do personally," Groves said.

Anyone with information on the truck should call police.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau says drivers should have "layered protection" for their vehicle.

