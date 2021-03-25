Indy man shot in neck while driving on I-465 dies nearly 9 months later; still no arrests

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has died more than eight months after a shooting on I-465 that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

“I just remember looking down at Jason and telling him, ‘Just give me a sign that you’re okay,'” said the victim’s partner of 18 years, Tiffany Wallace.

Since July, 33-year-old Jason Beck spent almost the rest of his life in the hospital. On Tuesday, he took his last breath.

“He wanted nothing more than to get home and see his kids and be there for them,” said Wallace. “When he figured out that life was going to be in and out of the hospital and still continuing to live in this pain and misery, he said ‘I can’t do this. I’ve had enough.’

“He made the decision.”

Beck’s courageous fight began on July 12 of 2020, when he was driving down I-465 on Indianapolis’ east side, near the I-70 Shadeland exit.

Beck, Wallace and their 3-year-old daughter were driving on their way home from picking up materials for a home repair project.

“I just heard one loud boom, and the window had shattered,” recalled Wallace.

Wallace said she grabbed the steering wheel and had to climb over and get her foot on the brake to get control of the truck as it headed towards traffic. She managed to pull the truck to the shoulder safely.

“I looked at Jason, and he couldn’t talk, but he was mouthing telling me like, ‘I can’t breathe,'” she said. “He quit breathing. Before I could even end the 911 call, he stopped breathing.”

She said he was bleeding badly from his neck, but she still didn’t know what hit him.

Wallace pulled Beck out of the car, brought him around the back and performed CPR on him until first responders arrived. She found out after Beck was taken to the hospital that he was shot.

“When I found out he was shot, I just kept questioning why. Why would somebody do this?”

Wallace said there was nothing leading up to the shooting, and she still doesn’t have answers nearly nine months later.

“Jason was never the type of guy that was confrontational,” said Wallace. “He was so caring. He would give you the shirt off of his back. If you needed help, he would do it at no cost.”

Due to pandemic restrictions in hospitals, when Beck finally regained his ability to talk, the only way he could see his five children was over Facetime. It’s how they spent much of their time together during his hospital stay.

There still have not been any arrests made in the shooting, Indiana State Police confirmed Thursday.

“This investigation is ongoing, and our lead investigator continues to follow up on leads and work this case,” said ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

“Each investigation creates its own set of challenges, but when we have a crime that occurs on the interstate such as a shooting, some of the challenges that come along with that is, essentially a mobile crime scene.”

Perrine said vehicles sometimes are moved from the original position where the crime took place, and factors like traffic that could disturb some of the evidence are just several added challenges to these investigations.

“Then finding witnesses proves to be difficult because we can’t go around and knock on doors to see who saw what,” he said.

Perrine said they need the public’s help in finding whoever is responsible.

“What we know about this case is somebody knows. There’s somebody out there that knows who’s responsible for this crime,” he said.

“What you may see might seem like a very small piece of the puzzle, but it may be the piece that we need,” explained Perrine.

He said ISP needs drivers to be vigilant, and if they see anything even remotely suspicious as they’re on the roads, such as road rage incidents, cars driving recklessly or whatever it may be, let police know.

“This was a crime that involved a human being purposely shooting another human being, and we take that very seriously. This isn’t a case that just got put on a back shelf. It’s not a cold case by any means at all. It’s still actively being investigated.”

“Somebody knows something, and justice needs to be served,” Wallace said.

“If you were stranded on the side of the road he would stop to help you, and for somebody to shoot him just didn’t make no sense,” she shared.

Wallace said one of the most difficult parts of this entire situation has been watching her children have to say goodbye to their dad.

“Heart wrenching — all of them are affected dramatically by this.”

She said they had high hopes something would get better, but it never did.

“It was horrible.”

Wallace said even in his final days, Beck was hoping to help others.

“He had asked me, Tiffany, ‘Should I donate my organs?’

“I said ‘Yeah, sure why not? You can’t do anything with them, so why not let somebody else live beyond you?’”

It was in that moment she knew he didn’t mean in the future. He was unable to hold on any longer.

“It’s the worst thing we’ve probably ever had to go through,” she said. “To know what he went through — the pain. We was all hurt by it.”

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call ISP or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).