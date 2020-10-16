Indy mom asking for community support to help solve daughter’s homicide case

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been 10 months since Alexis Edwards was shot to death while sitting in her car, next to her 3-year-old son.

After all this time, there have been no arrests in her murder.

“They ambushed my daughter in her driveway. They shot her six times. They shot my grandson and tried to kill them both,” Alexis’s mom Ruby Berry said

All Berry wants is justice for her daughter Alexis.

“It’s very disheartening that we’re still waiting on an arrest,” Berry said.

The young mother was shot in the middle of the afternoon near 52nd and Georgetown last December.

Edwards’ youngest son was shot in the elbow and thankfully survived.

“I have to now visit my daughter at a grave site. There’s a 4-year-old and a 9-year-old that have to visit their mother at a graveyard,” Berry explained.

“It makes my heart hurt. I get sad. I get angry. I get frustrated,” Community Health Network Program Manager Vanessa Enos said.

Enos says children who see acts of violence can have long-term effects.

“It could be thing a like suicide attempts, depression, and anxiety,” Enos said.

Enos points to mental health resources available in community centers and schools that children can take advantage of.

“We can help these kids understand that yes this happened, and the impact was huge. I can learn to regulate that and I can learn to grieve that,” Enos explained.

Berry doesn’t know what harm her grandson suffered seeing his mother gunned down. In her eyes, a good starting point for healing is getting justice for Edwards.

“Were just trying to get her story out there. Hoping that someone with a platform or a city official will see her story and help,” Berry said.

Berry has started a petition online demanding more resources be poured into Alexis’s case.

It’s already received more than 7,000 signatures.

Anyone with information on her case should Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana (317) 262-TIPS.