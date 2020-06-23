Indy mother asking community to address the senseless violence

MARION COUNTY- The Black Lives Matter movement is leading to changes in policy in communities across the world and even here in central Indiana.

Millions stand by the movement, but Mary East is calling for people to address the senseless murders going on in our Black communities.

“It seems like it’s more of me struggling to figure out who I am because that’s mines,” Aaron Grice’s mother Mary East said.

Mary East has been living in a nightmare for a year a half without her son Aaron Grice.

Grice was murdered on December 26th, 2018 and the case remains unsolved.

“Even though I know my son was out shooting dice and was probably doing a little bit of everything else he shouldn’t be doing. My son was a good kid,” East explained.

Like most Hoosiers she sat back and watch the protests unfold on her television for the Black Lives Matter movement, a cause she stands behind.

“We are fighting for history. We’re fighting for our lives, our freedom, and all that! But when you also turn around and killing someone else you might as well say you’re taken your freedom from you,” East said.

East questions where “the outrage” is at for the killings and murders of Black people in our back yard.

“There life did matter. My son’s life matters a lot and I know a lot of other moms and their kids mattered to them,” East said.

“That is one solution for one segment but for the other segment when you look at a lot of crime among Black people and Black in Black crime that requires a different solution,” Purpose of Life Ministries Reverend David Greene Senior said.

Reverend Greene said the Black Lives Matter movement is multidimensional.

“Churches have walked in neighborhoods and prayed. Organizations walk but what is really going to impact is you got to bring resources with you to address the needs of the community,” Greene said.

Greene knows all Black Lives Matter but thinks the way to address the senseless murders in our Black communities is for city leaders and officials to prove they care for the minority citizens.

“What you’re seeing is the lack of the relationship between the community and the police department,” Greene said.

A better relationship is what East wishes she had with the detectives involved in her son’s case.

“A lot of the policemen know who did it but all they can say is we don’t have enough evidence, so it feels like they ain’t got enough evidence oh they can go do it again,” East said.

The Lawrence Police Department is handling the Aaron Grice’s case and they have no new information to release currently.

If you have information on his case or any other unsolved cases, you should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.