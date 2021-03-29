Indy’s Unsolved: Mother pleads for help catching her 19-year-old daughter’s killer

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help catching her daughter’s killer.

Ashayla Spearmon, 19, was shot to death last year over Memorial Day weekend, but the case remains unsolved.

Police believe two friends drove Spearmon to the Phillips 66 gas station at 34th and Keystone where they called 911 for help.

Unfortunately, the 19-year-old died from her injuries and nearly a year later no one has been held accountable for that death.

Remnants of a small memorial along 38th Street mark the spot where Spearmon attended a candlelight vigil for a friend who had been killed last year.

Gunshots interrupted that gathering and claimed Spearmon’s life.

“It’s been rough. That’s my baby. It’s hard being without her. We miss her,” said the victim’s mother Yulanda Spearmon.

Yulanda says her daughter would have turned 20 years old in just two weeks and knowing that her killer has escaped justice for 10 months has taken an emotional toll on the family.

“I have no leads or nothing, I just want some closure for my family and myself,” said Yulanda.

While the motive for Spearmon’s murder remains a mystery, investigators claim Spearmon was shot in the parking lot of a steak and lemonade business on 38th Street with multiple people looking on.

Sadly, those witnesses have been reluctant to cooperate.

“Detectives are confident there are numerous people on scene who saw what happened and can identify the people responsible for this act,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Lt. Foley says police have seen an increase in cooperation from the public solving cases this year, although close to 140 homicides from 2020 remain unsolved.

“Ashayla was more than a number. She was a daughter, sister and friend for a lot of people,” said Foley.

“It’s hurtful knowing there was parking lot full of people the day my daughter lost her life and no one will come forward with information,” said Spearmon.

Because no arrests have been made, police encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).