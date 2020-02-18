Inmates claim innocence in Kokomo kidnapping, homicide case: 'I was not involved'

KOKOMO, Ind. - For the first time, we are hearing from two of the inmates facing charges after an investigation into a homicide and kidnapping in Kokomo.

They tell us they are innocent.

It's been two weeks since police said a woman -- LaShay R. Young-Beard -- was found shot to death behind a home in Kokomo and investigators discovered a man tied up in a bathtub with duct tape on his mouth.

The victim reportedly had binding on his wrists and ankles too.

The man told police he had been confined at the home for 11 days by people known to him and Young-Beard. He told KPD he had been confined, beaten and burned with hot water at the home over a period of several days.

Young-Beard was found dead in the backyard of the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

In early February, three men were arrested. Troy Lamar Wilson, 31, was arrested and faces preliminary charges of criminal confinement and aggravated battery.

Uriah Levy, 30, faces preliminary felony charges of criminal confinement and aggravated battery. Steven Allen, 28, faces a preliminary charge of aiding, inducing and causing criminal confinement.

According to police, a video was discovered during the investigation that showed two additional victims had been confined, beaten and tortured at an east side Kokomo home in the fall of 2019.

Investigators interviewed the people in the video and police said they confirmed the incident and told officers about a second incident in the winter of 2019.