Inmates injured by falls and fights during power outage at Marion County Jail II in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A power outage Monday morning at the Marion County Jail II in downtown Indianapolis left several inmates injured.

Officials say the power went out sometime before 4:30 a.m. They say some inmates fell in the dark, and others were hurt by fighting in the darkness.

The outage at the jail location at 730 E. Washington Street was reported sometime before 4:30 a.m.

“From our understanding, IPL was tracking down problems in their line and they needed to disconnect the line to deal with the ice,” said Marion County Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal. “In doing so it shut the power off. The generator failed to come back on.”

Forestal said the generators were just tested on Friday.

He said the darkness inside the jail lasted “about ten minutes” and at no time was the perimeter breached.

Eight inmates were transported for minor injuries, but none are believed to be critical or life-threatening.

“Some broken bones we believe occurred during a fall when they were moving around in the dark,” said Forestal. “Some soft tissue injuries we believe occurred because of fighting amongst some inmates themselves.”

No weapons were found during a search of the jail.

Jail officials will do a hard count to make sure all inmates are accounted for.

