Investigation underway after at least 1 shot fired during incident inside Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS– Police say at least one shot was fired Monday afternoon during an incident inside the Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis.

Around 2:15 p.m., police were called to the mall in connection with a shots fired report.

Initially, police reported the incident was a robbery. In a later release, they said it was a “disturbance” between two customers. At some point during the disturbance, a shot was fired.

No injuries were reported.

No suspect is currently in custody, according to police. No information about the suspect has been released at this time.

According to FOX59’s Russ McQuaid, police could be seen in and around the Twin Jewelers store after the incident.



Photos by Russ McQuaid

This story is developing.