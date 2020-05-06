1 dead after police chase on Indy’s northwest side ends in officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a chase ended with an officer-involved shooting on Indy’s northwest side Wednesday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Polcie Department said the chase started around 6 p.m. Wednesday when officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly by them. Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said the behavior was described as almost hitting another car and driving close to 90 mph.

“The officer always has discretion whether or not he’s going to address the driving behavior or not, but the driving behavior was such that the officer felt it needed to be addressed,” Bailey said. “Attempted to make a traffic stop, the person driving the vehicle didn’t stop, and that’s what started the chase.”

Officers chased the driver to the area of 56th and Lafayette before terminating the pursuit.

An officer with the Northwest District, however, noticed the car going eastbound on 62nd and pulling into a parking lot before the driver got out of the vehicle. The IMPD said the officer got out of his car and the driver started running away.

Bailey says there was a confrontation between the officer and suspect, in which the officer fired a taser at some point.

“Shots were fired. It is believed at this time that shots were fired by both the officer & the suspect,” Bailey said.

The man police were chasing died while the officer was uninjured. Police say a gun was recovered nearby.

The department is aware of a video that was posted to Facebook. Bailey said the department preserverd the evidence and will use it if the information on it is appropriate to the investitaion.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on leave pending the result of the investigation.