ISP: Columbus man arrested for child pornography possession

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a Columbus, Indiana man on a charge of possession of child pornography Thursday.

ISP said a four month investigation by the Indiana State Police-Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit began in April of this year when a cybertip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation led to a search warrant being served Thursday, August 27 yesterday at the 100 block of South Cherry Street in Columbus.

According to police, Bradley K. Burton, 31, of Columbus was arrested on one felony charge of possession of child pornography.

Burton was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

The ISP-ICAC Unit was assisted by the Indiana State Police-Cyber Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigator Sgt. Martin Mead, Indiana State Police-Versailles Post.