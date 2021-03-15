ISP: Columbus woman uses company credit card to steal over $230,000

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Bartholomew County woman was arrested Monday after a year-long investigation revealed she used a company credit card to steal over $230,000 from a business she was working for as a recruiter, according to Indiana State Police.

State police say the investigation began in January of 2020 when officials with Central Marketing Transport in Edinburgh contacted ISP after they discovered numerous unauthorized purchases that were made by a CMT employee.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that 42-year-old Jennifer L. Matlock, of Columbus, had used a company credit card to make numerous unauthorized personal purchases while employed with CMT, according to ISP. Matlock worked as a recruiter for the company from 2013 until 2020.

Police say the investigation determined that Matlock had stolen over $230,000 from the company from 2014 to 2020 through these unauthorized purchases. Matlock allegedly used the company’s credit card to purchase gift cards from multiple businesses in Bartholomew, Johnson and Marion County over a six-year period, which she used for personal purchases.

A Bartholomew County warrant was issued for Matlock on four felony counts of theft. Police arrested Matlock Monday morning without incident and took her to the Bartholomew County Jail, where she was incarcerated.

ISP says additional charges may be forthcoming.