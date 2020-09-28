ISP investigating several weekend interstate shootings

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives are investigating several Indianapolis interstate shootings from this past weekend.

ISP says four separate shootings are under investigation. One person was injured and at least four vehicles were damaged in the incidents.

Police provided the following accounts of the shootings:

The first shooting occurred Friday September 25, 2020 around 3:30 p.m. on I-465 near Harding Street. A purple Nissan Altima with a chrome grill, occupied by four black males, allegedly fired several rounds at a red Dodge Ram pulling a trailer loaded with lumber. Fortunately nobody in the truck was injured.

The second shooting occurred just hours later, September 25, around 10:15 p.m., when a dark sedan fired shots at gold Lexus, which was occupied by two 17-year-old juveniles. One of the juveniles was injured by broken glass, however neither suffered gunshot wounds.

Sunday afternoon, September 27, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a brown semi-tractor trailer was struck by gunfire on I-74 westbound at the 70 mile marker, which is just west of I-465. The driver of the semi was not injured. Detectives are looking for an older model tan Chevrolet Tahoe that was driven by a black male. The driver of that Tahoe allegedly fired shots from a handgun at the semi.

Early Monday, September 28, around 2:30 a.m., an 18-year-old man was shot while driving a grey Chevrolet Impala on I-465 northbound at the 20 mile marker, near I-65 on the city’s west side. The male was driven to the hospital by a bystander and the Chevrolet Impala was left on I-465. The suspect vehicle in this incident was described as a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

Bullet hole that narrowly missed a passenger in the gold Lexus

One of three bullet holes located in the semi-tractor trailer

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to crime stoppers are considered anonymous and could result in a cash reward.

Police say drivers are discouraged from engaging in any type of road rage. Instead. call 911 to report the incident.