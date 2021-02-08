ISP: Man shoots stepbrother then fatally shoots self in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in Vigo County Sunday night.

According to Indiana State Police, Raine Glass, age 21, of Terre Haute was staying with his stepbrother, 29-year-old Codey Wells, at 2815 East Harlan Drive, when for an unknown reason, he began shooting at Wells.

Wells, who was watching television with his wife at the time of the shooting, received several gunshot wounds. Glass then disappeared from the doorway and went to an unknown location in the residence.

Several troopers of the Putnamville State Police Post immediately arrived on scene.

One trooper started performing immediate medical care to Wells, while other troopers started to clear the residence in an attempt to locate Glass.

Glass was located in a back room of the residence and was observed holding a handgun. The troopers took cover for their safety. Upon hearing the single gunshot, they immediately cleared the entire residence.

Going back inside the residence, they found that Glass was deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Wells was transported to Regional Hospital by Trans Care for immediate medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.

An autopsy will be scheduled on Glass with the Vigo County Coroner’s Office and will be performed at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

No responding officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.