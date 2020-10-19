ISU student lucky to be alive after pumpkin thrown off overpass smashes through windshield

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A pumpkin smashed through a car windshield on I-70 Sunday and came within inches of hitting an Indiana State University student.

“I just started shaking because I guess I was so scared,” said Caleb Needham, the car owner.

Needham’s car now has a busted windshield, and sitting in the passenger’s seat surrounded by shattered glass is the pumpkin that did the damage.

“I entered like a shocked state. I’m like, ‘What just happened? Where did this pumpkin come from?’ I could honestly just have died right there,” recalled Needham.

Around 4 a.m., the ISU student was heading home after going to some haunted houses with friends. He was on I-70 in Hendricks County at the County Road 525 East overpass when he saw a semi swerve. Seconds later, a pumpkin flew right through his windshield. Someone had tossed the pumpkin off the overpass, and it landed in the passenger seat of Needham’s car.

“The officer said if it would’ve come through on my side, I probably would have died.”

Needham wasn’t hurt at all. He didn’t freak out. Instead, he pulled over, turned his flashers on and didn’t put anyone else on the road in danger.

“I don’t know, I guess something just took over my body, or I guess God telling me to keep calm,” said Needham.

Indiana State Police are working this case. Right now, they believe Caleb’s car was the only one hit.

“We are asking people to be vigilant. Watch those overpasses, if you see something suspicious, if you see children or teenagers up on those overpasses, report that to 911 right away so we can respond and investigate,” said Sgt. John Perrine with ISP.

Police want whoever is responsible to realize this isn’t a joke or a Halloween prank.

“This is something we take very seriously. This is a criminal act that could have criminal consequences, and so we want people to know this is a very serious offense to do that. You could kill somebody,” explained Sgt. Perrine.

A few inches over, and the pumpkin would’ve hit Caleb. Instead, it hit an empty passenger’s seat. Needham is grateful his car was the one damaged.

“I’m glad it happened to me, where it was just me in the car, and it wasn’t like a family coming back from vacation, like a family loses a mother or father or a child or their children,” said Needham.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call state police immediately.