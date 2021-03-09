Johnson County mail thefts believed to involve several communities, counterfeiting

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind – Johnson County detectives who’ve been investigating a string of mailbox thefts for nearly two months now believe the case involves multiple communities and counterfeiting.

Major Damian Katt says investigators have been looking into the crimes since early January, when they believe a thief had looked through hundreds of mailboxes in the Center Grove area, stealing what they could find.

Since that time, Katt says numerous tips from the public have led investigators to believe the crimes are the work of a woman and her boyfriend who live on the near west side of Indianapolis. It’s believed the man and woman were using two vehicles to roll through neighborhoods; a black Honda Element and a black Ford Focus, which was possibly stolen.

This week, more tips led detectives to serve a search warrant at the Indianapolis location. While nobody was home, investigators found a large number of items that had been stolen from several communities including Indianapolis, Carmel, Plainfield and Avon.

“Credit cards or debit cards with that account information, we found a lot of that,” Katt said. “And I would imagine that there are many more victims that may not even know they’re victims yet outside of those areas.”

In addition, Katt said detectives recovered items and materials believed to be related to counterfeiting, including fake printed money and altered blank checks.

“I believe that that the routing numbers and account numbers will actually come back to actual accounts and probably victims of theft from mailboxes,” Katt said.

Sandy Chaney, who lives in the Waterford Lakes subdivision in Avon, was shocked to hear her neighborhood had become part of a suspected multi-county crime spree.

“I thought it was suspicious because I saw a car going slowly down all of the courts without stopping,” Chaney said.

She said a recent afternoon walk down her street was interrupted when she saw her neighbor chasing a young woman who was driving a vehicle matching the description of the Honda Element.

“So, she threw the car into reverse, backed up as fast as she could all the way down the street with my neighbor right on her bumper chasing her,” she recalled. “I had no idea what it was but afterward, my neighbor told me she had just taken two checks out of her mailbox.”

Johnson County investigators are working to share information with surrounding police agencies, and warning residents to avoid leaving anything valuable in their mailbox. Residents are also encouraged to avoid letting delivered mail sit out in the mailbox overnight.

You can also sign up for the USPS “Informed Delivery” service, which sends a daily email about what you should expect to arrive in your mailbox each day.