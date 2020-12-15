Juvenile in ‘serious condition’ after shooting in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY — A juvenile has been taken to the hospital in “serious condition” after he was shot while inside a vehicle by someone who drove up to the vehicle and opened fire, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Haag Road in Hendricks County.

Two people were inside a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and fired multiple shots before fleeing the area.

The juvenile was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Indianapolis.

The sheriff’s department says at least two people were inside the suspect vehicle, which is described as a black, four-door vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Impala. Authorities say it looks as though some paint is peeling off the roof.

At least one residence was struck by gunfire, but no one else was injured, according to HCSD.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or 911.