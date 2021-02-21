Kentucky attempted murder suspect arrested in Hamilton County

FISHERS, Ind. — A state trooper arrested a Kentucky man with an active arrest warrant for attempted murder following a traffic stop Saturday in Hamilton County, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP says a trooper was patrolling I-69 in Hamilton County near 96th Street Saturday morning when he noticed a vehicle going 86 miles per hour in a 65 mile-per-hour zone.

The trooper pulled the vehicle over for speeding and discovered the driver — 25-year-old Corvonte Lynum of Louisville, Kentucky — had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder, along with other open warrants out of Kentucky.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found two loaded handguns, according to ISP. This discovery led to preliminary charges in Hamilton County of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Lynum was taken to the Hamilton County Jail to await extradition to Kentucky.