Kentucky man charged with violating Indiana’s stay-at-home order after arrest for gun, drug charges

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– A Kentucky man was charged Tuesday with violating Indiana’s stay-at-home order after his arrest Friday night.

Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested Zachary Peters, 24, after he was allegedly clocked going 96 miles per hour in a 70 mph area of I-69 near the Hamilton and Madison County line.

The investigation resulted in police finding marijuana, cocaine, pills, a stolen gun and drug paraphernalia in his car. He was arrested on drug and gun-related charges.

After the Hamilton County prosecutor reviewed the case, he decided it was appropriate to add a charge for disobeying a declaration of disaster emergency. The penalty for that charge alone could mean a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

The order went into effect on Wednesday, March 25 as a preventative measure to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Keep in mind, this charge is being added to cases after it is deemed appropriate for that particular circumstance. Officers are not pulling people over to question why they are not at home.