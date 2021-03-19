Kokomo police search for armed robbery suspect

KOKOMO, Ind.– Kokomo police are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a motel.

Police responded to the scene on March 18, around 12:15 p.m. at the Motel 6 located at 2808 S. Reed Road.

An employee told police the suspect entered through a side door before using an employee door to gain entry behind the business counter. The suspect allegedly showed a handgun and demanded money from the register before fleeing south on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as having a tall, thin build. He was wearing black pants with white stripes, black coat, black hat and had a light-colored face covering.

Police provided surveillance video of the suspect, which can be viewed above. They also released a pair of photos.





Anyone with information on this case should call Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369, the Kokomo Police Department at Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.