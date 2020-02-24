Kokomo police searching for suspect after shooting

KOKOMO, Ind.– Police in Kokomo are searching for a vehicle potentially driven by someone involved in a shooting.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of E. North St. in Kokomo. The victim was shot in the leg, police say.
The victim described the suspect to police as a “white male driving a gold Jeep or (Trail)blazer that left northbound on Purdum Street moments after the shooting.”
Investigators released a photo obtained from surveillance footage Monday which shows the suspect’s vehicle.
If you recognize it, you’re asked to call Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or Kokomo police at 765-456-7017.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.