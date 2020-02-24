Kokomo police searching for suspect after shooting

KOKOMO, Ind.– Police in Kokomo are searching for a vehicle potentially driven by someone involved in a shooting.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of E. North St. in Kokomo. The victim was shot in the leg, police say.

The victim described the suspect to police as a “white male driving a gold Jeep or (Trail)blazer that left northbound on Purdum Street moments after the shooting.”

Investigators released a photo obtained from surveillance footage Monday which shows the suspect’s vehicle.

Photo of the suspect’s vehicle courtesy of the Kokomo Police Department

If you recognize it, you’re asked to call Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or Kokomo police at 765-456-7017.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.