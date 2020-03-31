Kokomo police seek help identifying driver of vehicle of interest in February murder

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle they say could be connected to the murder of Lashay Young-Beard.

On February 3, Kokomo police were called to the 700 block of Avenue at 6:37 p.m. Officers arrived to find 25-year-old Young-Beard dead from a single gunshot wound.

Through an investigation, KPD obtained surveillance video from homes in the area. Detectives used video to determine that at 6:05 p.m. that same day, a minivan dropped someone off in a nearby alley. Detectives believe the driver of the minivan may be able to provide information that would assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact detective Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.