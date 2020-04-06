Kokomo police seek to identify man in connection with February murder investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person seen in a pair of surveillance photos who could be connected to the murder of Lashay Young-Beard.

On February 3, Kokomo police were called to the 700 block of Avenue at 6:37 p.m. Officers arrived to find 25-year-old Young-Beard dead from a single gunshot wound.

On March 31, police released a photo of a vehicle obtained from surveillance video in the area. Detectives used video to determine that at 6:05 p.m. that same day, a minivan dropped someone off in a nearby alley. Detectives believe the driver of the minivan may be able to provide information that would assist in the investigation.

On Monday, new photos obtained from Walmart security footage were released. Police say they would like to speak to the individual, but did not call him a suspect. They’re hoping someone can help identify him.





Anyone with information should contact detective Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).