Kokomo police seek to identify suspect in armed robbery

Photos of the suspect provided by the Kokomo Police Department

KOKOMO, Ind.– The Kokomo Police Department released photos of a suspect after an alleged armed robbery.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of North Apperson Way. Polcie spoke with a juvenile victim, who reported being robbed at gunpoint while walking on a trail by Bon Air Trailer Park. The suspect took property from the victim, who was unharmed.

Police used surveillance video from the area to capture images of the suspect.

Kokomo police are now asking for help identifying him. Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call Kokomo police at 765-456-7017. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers could result in a cash reward.