Lafayette man arrested, accused of inciting riot among spring break crowds in Florida

MIAMI, Flo. — A Lafayette man who recently moved to Miami, Florida was charged with inciting a riot.

Court documents say Jovan Washington, 30, enticed a crowd of hundreds of people with music and encouraged them not to follow officer commands in Miami on Sunday.

Police said people followed Washington’s urges with dozens jumping on vehicles, causing windshields to shatter and roofs to cave in, as well as taunting and making obscene gestures at officers.

During a court appearance following his arrest, Fox News reports Washington told a judge, “My speaker wasn’t even that loud.”

The arrest on Sunday was prompted by multiple calls to 911 reporting a crowd of about 400 to 500 gathered in the area, blocking public streets, vandalizing public property, drinking alcohol, burglarizing and refusing to leave, according to a police report.

Washington has since posted a $2,500 bond.

South Beach has now implemented an overnight curfew for spring break crowds.