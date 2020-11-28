Lawrence police ask public for info on deadly shooting early Saturday morning

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police continue to ask the public for information regarding a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

Jeremy Seldomridge, 39, was shot inside a car at the intersection of 50th Street and Franklin Road just before 5:30 a.m., according to authorities.

EMS took Seldomridge to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the Seldomridge was seen by witnesses interacting with someone inside a smaller passenger type vehicle when several shots were fired. Detectives believe Seldomridge may have gone outside his in response to seeing or hearing something or someone outside his home.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.