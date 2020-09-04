Lawrence police officer indicted on multiple charges following February shooting

INDIANAPOLIS– A Marion County grand jury indicted a Lawrence Police Department (LPD) officer for his alleged role in a non-fatal shooting in February.

LPD officer Jonathon Clark, an 18-year veteran, was indicted on charges of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

The incident happened in the area of 56th Street and Brendon Forest Drive in Lawrence on Feb. 11. According to LPD, one suspect was shot two times by the officer, once to the arm and once to the rear, lower torso. The man was critically injured in the shooting, but survived.

The shooting happened after a chase that started as a theft or shoplifting call at City Trends clothing store in the 8100 block of Pendleton Pike at 2:14 p.m. The City Trends owner gave police a description of the suspect’s vehicle – a white minivan.

A Lawrence police officer spotted the suspect based on the vehicle description and tried to stop the van, but the driver took off. LPD said the pursuit went from 56th Street and Post Road, headed westbound on 56th to Brenden Park Drive, where the suspect lost control of the vehicle.

According to police, one suspect got out of vehicle and that’s when the confrontation between officers and the suspect occurred.

LPD Chief Gary Woodruff issued this statement Friday:

As with any Grand Jury matter, the Lawrence Police Department is prohibited from discussing any incident specific details related to these proceedings. We must defer to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, and the FOP Legal Defense Team representing Officer Clark. Upon learning of the indictment, Chief of Police David Hofmann immediately assigned Officer Clark to non-uniform Administrative Duty, pending the adjudication process.