Lawrence police searching for home invasion, sexual assault suspect

LAWRENCE, Ind.– The Lawrence Police Department (LPD) is looking for information in connection with a home invasion and sexual assault that happened on Feb. 13.

The incident happened in the area of East 52nd Street and North Shadeland Avenue.

Police provided the following description of the suspect: “A male with dark complexion in his late 20’s-early 30’s, wearing a utility-worker style hard hat, clear goggles, a medical-style face mask, and traffic safety vest.”

LPD said the suspect may be going to homes and indicating he needs to check utilities inside.

During the Feb. 13 incident, police say the victim opened the door for the suspect. The suspect then allegedly pushed the victim back into the residence and committed a sexual assault.

Anyone who noticed the meeting occur or is aware of someone who matches the description should call LPD at 317-545-7575, or 311 from a cellular phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).