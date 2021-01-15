Lebanon High School band teacher arrested for attempted child solicitation

LEBANON, Ind.– Police arrested a Lebanon High School band teacher Friday on a preliminary attempted child solicitation charge.

School officials placed Brian Boyer, 39, on administrative leave when they learned of the investigation. He’s been with the school since July 2019.

“The events that precede these charges did not involve any students at Lebanon Community School Corporation, and at this time, administrators have not received any report of misconduct involving our students. We will continue to investigate and fully cooperate with local law enforcement,” the school said in a statement.

Police say the incident happened on Jan. 15 around 10 a.m. at the high school. Officers say two people posed as an underage female and Boyer had engaged in “inappropriate conversations” with them using a mobile app. They had met with Boyer at the school before contacting police.

The investigation is ongoing. Lebanon High School officials say there is support available for any student who needs it through school counselors and mental health partners.