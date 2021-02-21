Logansport police search for attempted murder suspect

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Logansport police are searching for the man who shot another man in the abdomen Saturday during an altercation.

At about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 700 block of 13th Street.

Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old Logansport man suffering from a gunshot wound in his abdomen. Police say he was taken to Kokomo for medical treatment, and his condition is currently unknown.

During the investigation, the Logansport Police Department says they identified the shooter as 29-year-old Jose Manuel Gonzalez, who allegedly fled the scene with 26-year-old Xochiti Luis Antonio.

Police obtained a search warrant for Antonio’s home, located in the 500 block of 13th Street. S.W.A.T. was able to secure the residence and find Antonio inside, but Gonzalez was not present, according to LPD. Antonio was arrested on a charge of assisting a criminal.

Logansport police say they have secured an arrest warrant Gonzalez for attempted murder, but he has not yet been located.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation should call Detective 1st Sergeant Eric Smith at 574-753-4101 extension 208.