Madison County public defender charged with strangulation, domestic battery

FISHERS, Ind. — Formal strangulation and domestic battery charges have been filed against a Madison County public defender for an incident in Fishers.

Court documents revealed public defender Alexander Newman was arrested on February 21 by Fishers police.

Officers were called to the Yards parking garage that night for a report of a physical disturbance.

A woman told police she had been physically assaulted by Newman inside a car and gave officers a description of the vehicle.

Officers found a vehicle matching the description nearby. Police said there was no one in the car, and the passenger door was wide open, with a grocery bag of barbecue chips on the ground below. Inside the car, there was several unopened beverage bottles.

The woman told police she and Newman had gotten into an argument after visiting several bars and restaurants in the Indy area, according to court documents.

When they arrived at the parking garage, the woman said Newman started yelling and cursing at her, eventually pushing her head into the passenger side window and choking her with his right hand.

Before he left, the woman said Newman threatened to “burn all of her things” that she had at an apartment she was staying at with him.

Police found Newman in a second floor apartment where he declined to make a statement. Officers then arrested him.

According to court documents, a responding officer confirmed redness and discoloration on the woman’s throat and neck area.

Madison County Chief Public Defender Bryan Williams says there will be a meeting on March 2 to discuss Newman’s employment status.

According to Williams, Newman has been a public defender in Madison County since June of 2015.