Man accused of impersonating officer tried to pull over off-duty Southport lieutenant, police say

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – An Indianapolis man accused of impersonating a police officer certainly picked the wrong person to pull over.

The man tried to initiate a traffic stop with an off-duty Southport police officer, police say.

According to the Southport Police Department, the incident happened on March 1. Phillipp Espique, 22, was going south on U.S 31 in a white Ford Taurus when he pulled alongside a car, turned on his siren and tried to pull the other vehicle over.

When the officer, a lieutenant who was off duty, didn’t pull over, Espique cut in front of his car in a turn lane and got out of his vehicle with a gun on his belt, police said.

The officer didn’t identify himself because his family was with him, police said. He called an on-duty supervisor to come to the scene and relayed the vehicle’s plate number. Espique left before the other officer arrived.

Southport police arrested Espique Tuesday. He’s charged with impersonation of a public servant, criminal confinement, intimidation and reckless driving.

Detectives believe Espique may have pulled over other vehicles on the south side of Indianapolis. Anyone who believes they may have encountered him should contact Det. Ryan with the Southport Police Department at 317-787-7595.