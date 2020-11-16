Man allegedly attempted to fire stolen gun at deputies during pursuit in Putnam County

Kenneth Ridge (Photo By Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Weapon recovered by deputies (Photo By Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo By Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo By Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A man is facing serious felony charges after attempting to fire a stolen gun at authorities during a pursuit Sunday in Putnam County, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

PCSO says a sheriff’s deputy working his first day on the road after graduating the Law Enforcement Academy noticed a SUV driving at speeds that topped 90 mph along US 40.

The suspect — later identified as Kenneth Ridge — fled as the deputy attempted to stop him, and authorities initiated a pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office.

The pursuit lasted about 20 minutes before Ridge stopped the SUV and fled on foot into a corn field on the southeastern side of the county.

Authorities say Ridge was quickly located in another field with the help of a citizen. Deputies deployed a taser on Ridge after he resisted and became combative, according to PCSO. He was then quickly taken into custody.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office says they discovered that Ridge was carrying a stolen 9mm handgun and tossed the weapon into the corn field as he was fleeing. The sheriff’s office added that Ridge allegedly attempted to fire the handgun towards a patrol car in an attempt to disable it during the chase, but the gun malfunctioned.

Deputies searched the cornfield and recovered the handgun.

PCSO says Ridge is facing multiple “serious” felony charges.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.