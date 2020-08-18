Man arrested for string of Shelby County home invasions, sexual assaults in 1980s

SHELBYVILLE, Ind.– Officials say a Greensburg man was arrested Monday in connection with a series of home invasion sexual assaults committed in Shelbyville and other parts of Shelby County between 1982-1985.

Steven Ray Hessler, 57, will soon face charges as prosecutors prepare to release the probable cause affidavit today.

The Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office will hold a press conference regarding the case at 2 p.m. We will provide a livestream in this story.

Officials did not release any further details immediately, saying they will have more information during the press conference.

Our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar covered the story as it was happening and provided this article and old sketch.

Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Star