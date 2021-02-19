Man arrested in connection with Bloomington woman’s strangulation death

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– The Bloomington Police Department announced an arrest Friday in connection with a woman’s death.

Eric Quentin Johnson, 30, was detained in Columbia, South Carolina on Feb. 9.

The incident happened on Jan. 28. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to an apartment building in the 500 block of S. Basswood Drive. After extinguishing the flames, crews found a woman unresponsive in the apartment.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Teresa Michael. The Monroe County Coroner’s Office said Michael was strangled and ruled her death a homicide.

At that time, police asked for help in locating Johnson, who was considered a “person of interest” in the case. They also released a description of his car.

Investigators eventually determined Johnson had left the Bloomington area and was believed to be in the area of Waycross, Georgia.

On Feb. 9, detectives were going to that area when they learned Johnson was traveling north towards South Carolina on a bus. They contacted local authorities, who were waiting in Columbia, South Carolina, when the bus arrived for a scheduled stop.

Johnson was located and detained by the Columbia Police Department.