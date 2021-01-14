Man arrested in Indianapolis in connection with Arkansas homicide

INDIANAPOLIS – A man sought by authorities in connecting to a Little Rock, Arkansas homicide investigation from last month was arrested in Indiana on Thursday.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, 24-year-old Curtland Watson Jr. was apprehended in Indianapolis by U.S. Marshals.

Watson was wanted in connection to the killing of 24-year-old Zachary Ester in the area of the 8400 block of Labette Drive on December 27.

That death was just one of series of homicides over the holiday weekend where four people died. Police also reported multiple shootings and other attacks.

Authorities said Watson is awaiting extradition back to Little Rock to be served with warrants.

