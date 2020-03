KOKOMO, Ind.– A man was arrested for attempted murder in Kokomo Monday.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Elm Street. Nearby, officers found a woman who said someone fired shots at her vehicle. Officers noticed several bullet holes in the victim’s car.

No injuries were reported.

After investigating, police arrested 23-year-old Treyshon Banks on preliminary charges of attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.